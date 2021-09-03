Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Tickets for the 2021 Klamath Independent Film Festival are now available, presented Sept. 17-19 at The Ross Ragland Theater and streaming online. The festival exclusively showcases made-in-Oregon films.
Celebrating its ninth year, the festival is the exclusive all-Oregon film fest, exclusively showcasing films made-in-Oregon or created by Oregon-based filmmakers. A total of 47 films will be shown during the festival, with films remaining available online for an entire week alongside Q&A’s with each filmmaker.
Tickets range in cost from $15 for the Friday night opening block party, $20 for individual Saturday or Sunday passes, $35 for a weekend pass, $40 for an all-access livestreaming/on-demand pass, and $50 for a full festival pass allowing entry for all three days and an online pass.
Activities commence on Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. with a street fair outside of the Ross Ragland Theater complete with food trucks, beer garden, music courtesy of Retro Room Records, and virtual reality games. Two films will be screened on lobby and outdoor TVs, while a virtual filmmaker kickoff party will be projected onto the theater’s big screen from 6-7 p.m. welcoming filmmakers who couldn’t travel to the festival to participate in-person.
At 7 p.m. the film “Meek’s Cutoff” will be screened – a Kelly Reichardt-directed western about a wagon train shot in Oregon in 2010 starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Bruce Greenwood, and Will Patten. Afterwards, a 10th anniversary cast reunion will be held, collecting the screenwriter and several actors from the film for a virtual reunion and audience Q&A.
Saturday, Sept. 18 will feature an all-day lineup of feature-length films starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 will begin with a series of K-12 student films, then Southern Oregon and Northern Oregon short films, before the KIFF awards ceremony at 6 p.m. Among the shorts scheduled is the world premiere of “Matterhorn,” a film shot in Klamath Falls back in April.
All films are made available on-demand via Eventive, and all on-stage Q&As and other activities are livestreamed. Each online film is accompanied with an exclusive pre-recorded Q&A with the filmmaker and cast.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly adhered to at the festival, including required masks, contact tracing, temperature checks, and other possible measures dependent on state mandates.