Reserved tickets are currently on sale at Poppy, 522 Main St., for “Our Town,” Thornton Wilder’s classic drama of Americana, which will be the opening production of the Linkville’s 2019/20 theatrical season.
Directed by Linkville veteran, Barbara M. DiIaconi, with incidental music provided by “Slippery” Bill Eaton, “Our Town” will be presented nine times over four weekends from Friday, Sept. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 5. There will be of eight evening performances and one Sunday matinee.
Reserved tickets for “Our Town” are $11 to $14, with a $1 discount for students, seniors and members of the military. Season tickets to all five of the Linkville’s 2019/20 theatrical productions are also available for purchase at Poppy.
Opening night ticket holders are invited to enjoy the traditional pre-curtain gala reception, hosted by Julie Rokes and Charles Cossey.
Following two nights of auditions, a large cast has been selected for the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama and is currently rehearsing nightly for the series of upcoming performances.
Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” is one of the most popular of all American plays. It opened on Broadway in 1938, winning a number of major awards and has been presented in frequent revivals and in schools and theaters around the world.
DiIaconi is a Klammie Award-winning director and actor who has been involved in the activities of the local theater community for more than 25 years.
For more information call production coordinator Charles Cossey at 541-884-8484.