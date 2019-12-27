Advance tickets are available for “Winter Skate-tacular,” Klamath Ice Sports’ 18th annual figure skating spectacular, which will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Bill Collier Ice Arena, according to a news release.
The annual exhibition will feature high-level competitive skaters as well as seasoned professionals, together with local and regional skaters, and will be co-directed and choreographed by Autumn Morin and Joe Gorecki, professional figure skaters and coaches from the Portland area.
Tickets to the ice show may be purchased in advance online at www.klamathicesports.org, by telephone at 541-850-5758, or in person at the ice arena. General admission tickets are $12 for persons 13 years of age and older and $10 for youth 6 to 12 years old. Children 5 years of age and under are admitted free. Reserved seating in the bleachers, which have infra-red overhead heating, is $20 per person.
Limited reserved seating is available in the penalty and hockey boxes for $25 to $30 per person. A limited section of individual reserved “on-ice” seating, located on flooring along the inside the barrier opposite the hockey boxes, is also available at $35 per person.
Reserved “on-ice” seating at tables on flooring at the south end of the ice arena is available at $45 per person. Persons seated at the on-ice tables will have access to a choice of catered warm beverages and dessert items.
Featured skaters in “Winter Skate-tacular” will include two-time U.S. ladies’ champion, Alissa Czisny, two-time U.S. pair champions, Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, and two-time U.S. ladies silver medalist, Polina Edmunds.
Also appearing are Oona and Gage Brown, up-and-coming brother-and-sister junior ice dance team. Jason Graetz, an internationally known Canadian comedy skater will make his local debut, along with debut performances by several Pacific Northwest competitive figure skaters, including Samuel Mindra, Kaizen Oudom and Grace Clifford, all from the Carousel Sherwood Ice Arena in Sherwood, Oregon.
For more information, telephone 541-850-5758, or visit the ice arena’s website at www.klamathicesports.org.