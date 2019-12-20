Tickets are now on sale for “Winter Skate-tacular,” Klamath Ice Sports’ 18th annual figure skating spectacular, which will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Bill Collier Ice Arena, according to a news release.
The annual exhibition will feature high-level competitive skaters as well as seasoned professionals, together with local and regional skaters, and will be co-directed and choreographed by Autumn Morin and Joe Gorecki, professional figure skaters and coaches from the Portland area.
Tickets to the ice show may be purchased in advance online at www.klamathicesports.org, by telephone at 541-850-5758, or in person at the ice arena. General admission tickets are $12 for persons 13 years of age and older and $10 for youth 6 to 12 years old. Children 5 years of age and under are admitted free. Reserved seating in the bleachers, which have infra-red overhead heating, is $20 per person.
Limited reserved seating is available in the penalty and hockey boxes for $25 to $30 per person. A limited section of individual reserved “on-ice” seating, located on flooring along the inside the barrier opposite the hockey boxes, is also available at $35 per person.
Reserved “on-ice” seating at tables on flooring at the south end of the ice arena is available at $45 per person. Persons seated at the on-ice tables will have access to a choice of catered warm beverages and dessert items.
Champion on ice
Featured skaters in “Winter Skate-tacular” will include two-time U.S. ladies’ champion, Alissa Czisny, two-time U.S. pair champions, Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, who are husband and wife, and two-time U.S. ladies silver medalist, Polina Edmunds, each of whom is making a first appearance here in Klamath Falls.
Also appearing for the first time locally are Oona and Gage Brown, up-and-coming brother-and-sister junior ice dance team. Jason Graetz, an internationally known Canadian comedy skater will make his local debut in the show, along with debut performances by several Pacific Northwest competitive figure skaters, including Samuel Mindra, Kaizen Oudom and Grace Clifford, all from the Carousel Sherwood Ice Arena in Sherwood, Oregon.
Autumn Morin and Joe Gorecki are professional figure skaters who instruct and coach all levels of figure skating at the Carousel Sherwood Ice Arena. In addition to serving a co-director and choreographer of “Winter Skate-tacular,” Gorecki, who is known for his back flips on ice, will also perform in the show.
“Our annual figure skating spectacular is one of the Basin’s most exciting and entertaining wintertime events,” notes Bill Anderson, the ice arena’s director, who is in his second year of directing the rink’s activities. “It is a unique opportunity to watch the speed, grace and beauty of great figure skating up close and personal.”
Also appearing in the show will be talented skaters from southern Oregon as well as a group of young figure skaters from our local ice arena.
For more information, telephone 541-850-5758, or visit the ice arena’s website at www.klamathicesports.org.