Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls will host its annual Christmas Bazaar, “Christmas in the Pines,” on Thursday, Dec. 12, according to a news release.
The event will be at the Running Y Ranch Resort Convention Center, starting at 10 a.m. with a social, raffles, bake sale and silent benefit auction; and later a live auction and lunch to support service giving to causes that benefit women and children.
Tickets are available for $250 for a table, and $35 for an individual ticket, at www.soroptimistklamathfalls.schoolauction.net/bazaar2019. For more information, contact Linda Moudry at 541-891-1660.