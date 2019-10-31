A special Klamath Film screening of George Lucas’s “THX 1138,” featuring the late Klamath Falls actor Don Pedro Colley, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Pelican Cinemas, 2643 Biehn St.
Before “Star Wars,” “American Graffiti” or “Indiana Jones,” director George Lucas debuted his first feature film with the 1971 dystopian sci-fi thriller “THX 1138.” The film was produced along with Francis Ford Coppola (“The Godfather,” “Apocalypse Now”) as part of a radical new production company created by Lucas, Coppola and other contemporaries, in order to break from the “old” Hollywood studio system.
Colley, with approximately 50 screen credits including “The Dukes of Hazzard” and “Beneath the Planet of the Apes,” who passed in late 2017, shares significant screen time opposite actor Robert Duvall in this cautionary future of compliance, collectivism, and a need to correct “wrongs” into “rights” eerily parallels our own evolving present.
In “THX 1138” individuals have been reduced to workers in a collective society known only by their letter/number designation. Medicated in order to maintain a level, emotionless life for optimum efficiency and with only the face of an otherwise faceless and apathetic “god” of industrialization in rows of confessional booths to monitor compliance while encouraging all to “Work hard, increase production, prevent accidents, and be happy,” the title character played by Duvall (“The Natural,” “Open Range,” and “Apocalypse Now”) begins to have unknown feelings and question the world around him. Since non-conformity to the collective is inefficient and must be corrected, the “system” tasks its mechanical police force with tracking down THX 1138 for reconditioning.
Note to viewers, this film is rated R for some sexuality and nudity.
General admission for the screening of “THX 1138” is $10. Those age 18 and under will be admitted free at the door with ID thanks to support from the Oregon Cultural Trust. Tickets may also be purchased at the door but there is limited seating for this special showing.