Brian Brown operates a steam tractor connected to a threshing machine at last year’s Hildebrand Threshing Bee. This year’s event takes place Sept. 4-5.
Steam engines and antique farm equipment will be put to work for two days of living history at the annual Hildebrand Threshing Bee, held over Labor Day weekend.
The free event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5, at the Chimney Rock Ranch on Egert Road east of Dairy. Activities wind down around 4 p.m. each day.
“We put this event on so that people can see what life was like when everything on the farm moved at a slower, quieter pace,” said John “Spike” Kronenberger, president of Branch 21 of the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association, also known as the Hildebrand Threshers or the local antique tractor club.
Club members will demonstrate operation of old steam and gasoline-powered tractors, as well as stationary engines and a variety of farm implements, including a grain separator.
“Our threshing machine may be nearly a century old, but it still does the job just like it did back in the 1930s,” Kronenberger said. “We hope to attract some new, younger members who can learn how the thing works, and keep it going.”
Those planning to visit the event are encouraged to bring their own chairs for watching the grain threshing at 11:30 and the tractor parade at 12:45. A “kiddies’ tractor pull” will offer prizes for children ages 5-8.
Other demonstrations will be offered as time and manpower allows. To reach the event site, drive east from Klamath Falls on Highway 140 to mile post 22, and turn north on Bliss Road. Signs will provide directions from there.
For more information contact Kronenberger at 541-533-0965.