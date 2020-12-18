Three additional regional artists have had artwork added to the Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin, according to a news release.
Lacy Earnest, a painter based in Eugene; Rebecca Bastian, an author and artist who resides in Chiloquin; and Sarah Bagg, a painter in Malin, have all had artwork recently added to the Two Rivers’ collection.
Two Rivers Art Gallery is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and until Dec. 24 also open late on Fridays until 8 p.m. The gallery includes art for sale as well as a gift shop offering unique items created by regional artists.
Two Rivers Art Gallery is located at 140 S. 1st Ave. in Chiloquin. For more information call 541-783-3326 or visit www.2riversartgallery.com.