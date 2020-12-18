Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
12-18 two rivers

Artwork by Lacy Earnest is among three regional artists recently added to the collection at Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin.

 Submitted photo

Three additional regional artists have had artwork added to the Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin, according to a news release.

Lacy Earnest, a painter based in Eugene; Rebecca Bastian, an author and artist who resides in Chiloquin; and Sarah Bagg, a painter in Malin, have all had artwork recently added to the Two Rivers’ collection.

Two Rivers Art Gallery is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and until Dec. 24 also open late on Fridays until 8 p.m. The gallery includes art for sale as well as a gift shop offering unique items created by regional artists.

Two Rivers Art Gallery is located at 140 S. 1st Ave. in Chiloquin. For more information call 541-783-3326 or visit www.2riversartgallery.com.

Tags