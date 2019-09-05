CHILQOUIN — Two Rivers Art Galley & Gift Shop at 140 S. 1st St. in Chiloquin has added creations by three new artists, Gale Holt, Gale Tepper and Jeannette Reid, according to a news release.
Holt started painting when he could no longer play tennis and has won numerous awards for his pastel paintings, including Oakland, El Cerrito, Crescent City and the Klamath County Fair.
Tepper works with wood and creates detailed drift boat. He has been handcrafting wood for more than 20 years.
Jeannette works with Pendleton wool, creating a variety of clothes for children and adults. She also serves as a volunteer at the art gallery.