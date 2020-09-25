The Gambler lives, or at least his music lives on, as a three-day concert experience is slated to take place at the Ross Ragland Theater Oct. 1-3 in remembrance of the late music icon Kenny Rogers, according to a news release.
Held at 7:30 p.m. each night on the historic Ross Ragland Theater main stage, the concert series is led by Robin Schwartz with music accompaniment by Marv Strom (guitar), Paul Walborn (bass), Devin Walden (drums), David Huckins (keyboards) and Greg Dunton (guitar). Additional secret guest appearances will include Bonnie Hay among others.
The concerts honor the late Kenny Rogers, who passed away on March 20 of this year, following a music career that spanned more than six decades across bands and as a solo artist. While best known as a country music artist, Rogers began performing in the late 1950s in jazz bands, and a foray into the folk music and psychedelic rock scene in the 1960s before finding his audience among country fans.
During his iconic career Rogers charted over 120 hit singles, selling over 100 million records worldwide, making Rogers one of the best-selling music artists of all-time. He was also a successful entrepreneur, establishing the successful Kenny Rogers Roasters restaurant chain among other business ventures. While Rogers had numerous chart-topping hits during his career, he earned the nickname of “The Gambler” for his 1978 song of the same title which became his biggest hit song and earned a Grammy in 1980. The song would later spark a popular television film series. Rogers was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.
The tribute concert in Rogers’ memory had originally been slated to be performed in May shortly following Rogers’ death, however due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions the concert series had to be cancelled. With restrictions lifted to the point where the Ross Ragland Theater can once again host in-person crowds, albeit with a limited audience, the show will finally go on.
Schwartz is no stranger to Klamath audiences and his ability to adeptly mimic iconic artists, renowned for other tribute concerts recognizing the music of other famous performers such as Tony Bennett, Neil Diamond, the Smothers Brothers, and Simon & Garfunkle. The tribute shows have become well-known for their blend of humor with instantly recognizable music.
Tickets for the Kenny Rogers Tribute concerts are $20, with a student, military and senior discount offered. Tickets may be purchased through the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-5367 (LIVE) or in-person Monday-Friday from 12-5 p.m. More information is available at www.rrtheater.org.
The Ross Ragland Theater is located at 200 N. 7th St. in Klamath Falls.