The Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA) announced the return of Third Thursday to Downtown Klamath Falls starting in July.
Third Thursday is one of Klamath County’s premiere outdoor events and features a “street fair” assortment of booths from nonprofit organizations and local artisans, retail vendors, and food producers, as well as live music and a relaxing, family-friendly atmosphere. In addition to vendor booths and live entertainment, many of Downtown’s brick & mortar businesses will have extended hours and special sales or promotions during the July and August Third Thursday events.
“We’re anxious to provide opportunities to bring people back to Downtown to experience our businesses, parks, parades, festivals, and regular events such as Third Thursday and the Kruise of Klamath,” said Executive Director Darin Rutledge. “Since last March we have held the position that we’ll restart our events just as soon as we could do so safely, responsibly, and in compliance with statewide guidance. We’re beyond excited that we believe that we have finally reached that point.”
Due to decreasing statewide and local case counts, increasing population of vaccinated individuals, and the expected slackening of statewide restrictions in the coming weeks, the KFDA board of directors made the decision to move forward with the event after it was cancelled in 2020.
“We realize that we’re not completely out of the woods yet with this pandemic, but we also believe that our community is prepared to act responsibly and respectfully as these events start to return,” said Rutledge.
While the event will not be significantly modified, accommodations will be made to create more comfort space within the event enclosure. The event will follow any remaining statewide and/or local guidance related to the pandemic, and masks and hand sanitizer will be made available for participants. At this time, events are planned for July 15 and August 19. KFDA will evaluate the possibility of extending Third Thursday into September and/or October.
Vendor applications are now being accepted and will be accepted until July 8. KFDA will contact live entertainment providers directly. For more information about vendor fees, rules, and guidelines visit www.downtownklamathfalls.org.