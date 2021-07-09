A celebrated summertime street fair in Klamath Falls’ downtown corridor, following a year’s hiatus the monthly Third Thursday events return starting Thursday, July 15, according to a Klamath Falls Downtown Association news release.
The event is expected to run on the third Thursday of each month through September, shutting down Main Street to offer a vast variety of vendor booths, live music on multiple stages, kids activities, food, and special sales by Main Street businesses in a relaxing, family-friendly atmosphere. Each month’s event runs from 6-9 p.m.
“We’re anxious to provide opportunities to bring people back to Downtown to experience our businesses, parks, parades, festivals, and regular events such as Third Thursday and the Kruise of Klamath,” said Executive Director Darin Rutledge. “Since last March we have held the position that we’ll restart our events just as soon as we could do so safely, responsibly, and in compliance with statewide guidance. We’re beyond excited that we believe that we have finally reached that point.”
While the event will not be significantly modified, accommodations will be made to create more comfort space within the event enclosure. The event will follow any remaining statewide and/or local guidance related to the pandemic, and masks and hand sanitizer will be made available for participants. At this time, events are planned for July 15 and August 19, and possibly into the fall.
For more information about vendor fees, rules, and guidelines visit www.downtownklamathfalls.org.