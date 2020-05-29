Each spring, the Oregon Center for the Arts produces the Oregon Fringe Festival, a multi-day event bringing together emerging creators and real-world artistic practitioners to share their respective experiences and engage each other’s work. The Oregon Fringe Festival’s mission is simple: provide a boundary-breaking platform for free expression and celebrate unconventional art in unconventional spaces.
Following the cancellation of the 2020 Oregon Fringe Festival, the event’s Production Team will produce monthly video premieres called Fringettes. The second installment of Fringettes will air Friday, May 29th.
Fringettes Vol II will include performance art, music performances, visual art, and theatre. Total run time is estimated at 30 minutes.
Tune in to the video premiere a little early to chat with others on YouTube before the video goes live. In essence, as if you were attending a live performance, the doors open a half hour before the show starts; you’d be chatting with other audience members waiting for the show to start.
Fringettes Vol II will premiere on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. on the Oregon Center for the Arts YouTube Channel. To find the Oregon Center for the Arts YouTube Channel go to YouTube.com and type in Oregon Center for the Arts in the search bar. Or follow this link: www.youtube.com/channel/UCf_UqkkG53MS5_st4-7P-Mg
The third installment of Fringettes will air onFriday, June 26, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. on the Oregon Center for the Arts YouTube Channel.
The Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University serves as a creative catalyst for the mixture of students, educators, and artists.