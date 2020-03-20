The most relaxing Switch games to quarantine with

I recently purchased a Nintendo Switch Lite, and it was in hindsight an extremely good decision.
Now, I had held off on buying a Switch for some time, the $300 price tag made me squirm. Then the Switch Lite came out and I found one on Facebook Marketplace for $150. That’s a much better price if you ask me. You lose the capability to “Switch,” that is, play your games on your TV or handheld, but so far I haven’t missed it at all.
If you had a Nintendo DS as I did, this new handheld is going to absolutely blow you away, and the fact that you can buy all your games directly on the Nintendo Store on the device means you won’t have to go outside to get them. Plus, it has several games that can help you get through this quarantine with style.
Of course, you should really check out Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It is highly regarded as the game of the decade, and the gameplay looks gorgeous. I haven’t bought it yet because I’m torn between it and The Witcher 3, and my frugal sensibility is preventing me from buying them both. Maybe I’ll throw caution to the wind during this pandemic, though.
For now, I want to introduce you to a few games that will calm your nerves in this trying time, and pass the hours with delight. I tend to play my more serious games on PC, so all of these are all-ages games with delightful whimsy, meant to take you away from the troubles of the world.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
This game has been pined for, dreamed of, and imagined for years. I love the other games on this list but this is the game I’ve been waiting for. Lucky for you it comes out today, the day this story publishes.
So, basically, you’re an adorable little villager who arrives in a new town — in New Horizons it’s a tropical island town — and the entire goal is to collect fruit, catch bugs and fish to pay off your home loan to a raccoon named Tom Nook. There’s no deadlines or strict goals, just hours of relaxing play.
There are other villagers in the town, each adorable little animals with unique personalities, and you can do little tasks for them and become friends with them. In previous games, the more you play, the more you unlock.
In New Horizons, the game developers really stepped up the amount of customization you can have when it comes to personalizing your island. It’s incredibly addicting and I guarantee you’ll grow unreasonably attached to your town and it’s villagers.
It’s a relaxing and engaging experience, perfect for cuddling up with some blankets and snacks with. There is a huge community of adults who love this little whimsical game, but it’s completely appropriate for all ages.
Stardew Valley
In a nutshell, Stardew Valley is basically Animal Crossing but a little more grown-up. It’s also much cheaper than Animal Crossing or any of the other most popular games on the Switch.
The premise is that you’re wasting your life away working for the heartless Joja company when you decide to move to a town called Stardew Valley to restart your life on the farm your grandfather left you.
You have to make your own fortune by farming your crops, raising animals, fishing, mining and vanquishing monsters, and foraging around the town.
You can also interact with the many villagers, even fall in love and start a family with one of them. Personally, I’m determined to make the moody punk Sebastian fall in love with me, even though the local doctor, Harvey, is already my boyfriend (scandalous, I know).
It’s charming, 8-bit style is lovable and reminiscent of older games like Harvest Moon. Plus there’s a surprising amount of depth to the game. There are lots of complex surprises you can unlock that are funny or enchanting.
The game was also famously created completely by one man, ConcernedApe (Eric Barone). It exploded in popularity and is available on PC, the Switch and even as an app.
Overcooked
If you’re quarantined with someone else and you have the full version of the Switch, you need this game. Again, it’s really cute, but it’s also difficult and hilarious. I actually play it on my own on my Switch Lite, and I enjoy it.
It’s less deep than the others, there are levels to complete that get progressively harder. You play a teeny tiny little chef trying desperately to prepare dishes in a restaurant. Somehow this relates to the plot that you’re saving the world from an evil flying spaghetti monster.
The key is time management and teamwork. It will have you yelling and laughing with your partner for hours. (Or chuckling to yourself if you’re playing alone like me.)
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
I just want to mention this game for those of you that have both friends or family to quarantine with and the full version of the Switch.
I used to play this game both one-on-one with my friend who had the full Switch and at gatherings with up to four people at a time. It’s really fun and easy for anyone to pick up and start playing. It’s a test of teamwork as you and your friends try to operate a spaceship through the galaxy.