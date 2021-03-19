It may be the height of irony, a nostalgic documentary about the death of video stores premiering on a streaming service, but a film made in Oregon is now available to view on Netflix.
“The Last Blockbuster” is a multi-year project by Bend-based filmmaker Taylor Morden and producer Zeke Kamm via PopMotion Pictures, profiling the final surviving Blockbuster Video franchise store in Bend and the corporation’s demise. The film was the lead feature film selection at the 2020 Klamath Independent Film Festival, kicking off the annual festival with a screening at the Ross Ragland Theater.
When filming began Morden wanted to profile the last Blockbuster store in Oregon, one of 12 remaining franchises in the country at the time. However, during production one-by-one stores closed, leaving the Bend Blockbuster where Morden was filming as the last surviving store.
The film is a fun and nostalgic romp featuring numerous celebrity interviews sharing nostalgic memories of Blockbuster Video experiences, while profiling the family that operates the Bend store and their ongoing struggles to survive. In the time since Bend became the last location, it has become a major tourist attraction. The film shows several visitors making a pilgrimage from as far away as Europe just to visit the Bend Blockbuster. Additionally, the Bend Blockbuster made national headlines last year after converting the location into an Air BnB during off-hours.
“Especially with Blockbuster, there’s just so many people who have these nostalgic memories of Friday afternoons getting off from school, picking up a VHS and a videogame and a pizza and hanging out with friends all weekend,” said Morden last year before the Klamath Independent Film Festival. “It was such a part of our lives growing up, and it’s gone. Young people today don’t know what that was like. I’m more interested in the way things were than they are now, as many people my age are.”
The film made its Netflix premiere on Monday, March 15.
Other films from Morden include “Here’s to Life: The Story of The Refreshments” and “Pick It Up: Ska in the 90s” – the latter screening at the 2019 Klamath Independent Film Festival. Last year amidst the early stages of the COVID pandemic he also coordinated a fan tribute remake of Back to the Future Part II, divvying out 88 scenes to filmmakers around the world and splicing each together to create a bizarre but mesmerizing fan flick titled “Project 88”, available to view on YouTube.
Morden urges all to Be Kind. Rewind.