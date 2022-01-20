The Ragland’s Teen Theater Program will perform “Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play” on Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 2 p.m.
The play is part of a collection of family-friendly, one-act plays based in the Marvel Universe. It is developed for teenagers and explores the humans behind some of your favorite superheroes (and villains).
In Hammered we see brothers, The Mighty Thor and Loki, struggle with the stress of final exams, compete for their parents’ favor, and other relatable issues for teens. Thor and Loki are figures from mythology — they are heirs to the throne of Asgard and brothers who don’t always get along.
The cast includes Emily Pace (Thor), Richard Houglum (Loki), Cyrus Hamilton (Odin), Jupiter Hernandez (Heimdall), Temperance Wheelock (Fandral), Alexis Johnson (Hoenir), Asher Spriggs (Ellisiv), Lilli DeMasters (Atli/Cul), Aislin Self (Frigg), Mika Villegas (Sif), Gray O’Reilly (The Herald), Kendall Wilson (Volstass), Rebecca Zeleny (Freyja), Kelsi Yarnall (Forsetr), and Maddie Atkins (Hogun). The Show is directed by Heidi Neill.
“The Ragland’s Teen Theater Program has really worked hard to bring this production to life, and we’re excited for the community to come out and see the show,” said executive director Samantha Burris.
Warning: Alcohol is briefly referenced during the performance.
Performance are set for Friday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15, $11 for seniors/military, $5 for students.
Call 884-LIVE to reserve a ticket, or visit the theater’s website at www.ragland.org. The box office is open at noon.