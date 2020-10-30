A dramatic play written by Eric Bogosian, “Talk Radio,” will open the 2020-2021 season at the Linkville Playhouse, starting a November run on Friday, Nov. 6.
The Pulitzer Prize finalist play, which was later adapted into a film starring the play’s writer Eric Bogosian, centers around Barry Champlain, Cleveland’s controversial radio host. On the air Barry does what shock jocks do best: insult the pathetic souls who call in the middle of the night to sound off. But tomorrow, Barry’s show is going into national syndication and his producer is afraid that Barry will say something that will offend the sponsors. This, of course, makes Barry even more outrageous.
Funny, moving, off-beat and totally entrancing, Talk Radio had a long run at New York’s Public Theatre starring the author, and has been called, “A compelling work that draws you straight into the heart of its fringe world,” by critics.
“This is a great show and I’m excited to offer it to the Klamath Basin,” said director Fallon Walker. “I think by November people will be so grateful to return to some normalcy and invite the arts back into the community. I think many people have keenly felt their absence in the current state of the world and this is the perfect show to do that with.”
Performances will run on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 6-28 at 7:30 p.m., with an additional Sunday matinee performance on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.
The cast includes William Utley, Kevin Coleman, Corey Stamper, Erin Barker, Andy Bracco, Brenden Ketchum and Tera Eastburn. Additionally, an extended cast of radio callers offering their voices for the show include RJessica Mulvey, Natalie Postles, Jennifer Bavarskas, Jeff Press, and Charlie Contla.
Ticket sales will be limited in accordance with proper social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets for performances are available for purchase in advance at Poppy (522 Main St.), or at the Linkville Playhouse box office prior to showtime.
For more information follow the Linkville Players Facebook page.