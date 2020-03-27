Oregon’s scenic riches abound in a variety of landscapes and settings, of which Hollywood has utilized since the early days of silent film to tell stories through movies.
Over 500 feature-length films have been set in Oregon, from some of the most well-known and beloved timeless classics to Academy-Award winning tales and underappreciated independent productions. From major cities to sparse deserts, Oregon has been the backdrop of many films worth watching.
With so many stuck at home, what better time to appreciate Oregon’s extensive film history? From the silent film era to recently produced movies, many Oregon-made films have made their mark. Many Oregon films have become cultural mainstays, iconic with famous catchphrases, familiar locales, and epic adventures. “National Lampoon’s Animal House”, filmed in Eugene in 1978, is considered the greatest comedy film of all-time. This year marks the 35th anniversary of “The Goonies”, and tourists still flock to Astoria to visit the sites made famous on the Goonies’ treasure-hunting quest. Other films such as “Kindergarten Cop,” “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” “Stand By Me,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Wild” have presented not only fascinating stories, but served as a showcase of Oregon’s incredible scenery. Some are nostalgic, some have been otherwise lost to the deep recesses of down-the-rabbithole internet searches or the backshelves of only the most ardent of film fanatics.
Here are 10 suggested made-in-Oregon movies you may not have seen that are available to stream right now and worth watching.
Ed’s Coed (1929)
Available on YouTube
A fascinating time capsule of college life at the University of Oregon in the 1920s, this film is historic in nature as the very first student film ever made. Several friends who had spent a summer working on a film set in the Columbia River Gorge area constructing sets came up with an idea for a film about college life, and contacted renowned Hollywood director Cecil B. DeMille. Intrigued by the concept, DeMille sent his assistant director to Eugene for a film that would be written, produced, acted and edited entirely by students.
The film’s release wasn’t timely, debuting in theaters in Oregon immediately after “The Jazz Singer” – the first film with audio – was released, and all silent films were immediately dead-on-arrival. The film was thought to be lost, until discovered in an UO archive and restored with an original music composition added by the UO Music Department. The film showcases many Eugene-area landmarks still standing.
Lean on Pete (2017)
Available on Amazon Prime
A dramatic and at times depressing story adapted from a book of the same name, this film was shot in Portland and Burns, and was the featured film at the 2018 Klamath Independent Film Festival. Starring Charlie Plummer, matched with stellar supporting performances by Steve Buscemi, Steve Zahn and Chloe Sevigny, the film follows a teen from a single-parent household in Portland who gets a job working at a local horse race track. After he endears himself to a washed-up horse named Lean on Pete that the owner intends to sell for slaughter, Charley (played by Plummer) steals the horse and the two embark on a long and trying journey through Oregon’s wilderness trying to find a new home.
The Go-Getter (2007)
Filmed in and around Eugene and Odell Lake, as well as scenes in California, Nevada and Mexico, the film follows a Eugene high school senior whose mother just died embarks on a journey to find his half-brother and inform him of the news. He steals a car, whose owner (played by a then relatively-unknown Zooey Deschanel) keeps calling to find the whereabouts of her car and forms an unlikely relationship, while his adventure also runs into familiar faces and odd characters played by established Hollywood actors like Jena Malone, Judy Greer, and Nick Offerman.
Matched with a stellar soundtrack by musician M. Ward, the film is a quirky and entertaining independent film of a teen seeking answers on a roadtrip through Oregon after his world has fallen apart.
The Way West (1967)
Available on Amazon Prime (free with Prime membership)
Released at a time when the traditional western was taking a grittier turn, “The Way West” stars Kirk Douglas and Robert Mitchum in a tale of a wagon train headed west and the many difficulties they encounter along the way.
Shot primarily around Bend and the Fort Rock area of Lake County, with additional scenes in Arizona, the film was also marked the acting debut of Sally Field.
Based on a Pulitzer Prize winning novel, the film is as much psychological as adventurous, as the pioneers seeking a better life out west are tested by a megalomaniac taskmaster leading the wagon train, potentially to their peril.
My Name is Bruce (2009)
Available on Amazon Prime (free with CONtv trial)
Starring the king of B-movies (and Ashland resident) himself Bruce Campbell as himself, “My Name is Bruce” is a hilarious story of Campbell parodying his typecast self as a washed-up actor best known as his iconic “Ash” character from the Evil Dead series of films. The story sets Campbell into a true-to-life depiction of what he portrayed in the Evil Dead films, tasked to fight a real-life monster that has come for revenge in a small Oregon mining town after teens disturb a gravesite of Chinese laborers who were killed in a cave-in.
The film is a loving tribute of campy screwball slasher B-movies, of which Campbell is the unquestionable star, matching horror, fantasy and zany action all into one enjoyable romp that routinely breaks the fourth wall. It is Bruce Campbell playing the role he was born to play – that of the over-the-top self-centered lovable has-been. Pure Campbell at his best.
Bongwater (1998)
Free on Amazon Prime
A comedy with a romantic spin and an abundance of recognizable movie stars portraying supporting characters in largely “before-they-were-famous” roles, the film follows an artist in Portland who becomes addicted to marijuana, causing his girlfriend to run away to New York with a heroin addict. The artist, played by Luke Wilson, embarks on a quest to win her back. The film has plenty of laughs, matched with nostalgic 1990s irreverence.
The film stars Luke Wilson and Alicia Witt, along with many familiar actors such as Brittany Murphy, Jack Black and Kyle Gass (otherwise known as the musical duo Tenacious D), Andy Dick, Jamie Kennedy and more.
The General (1926)
Available on YouTube
Rated as one of the top 10 films of all-time by the American Film Institute (AFI), “The General” is silent film star Buster Keaton’s most iconic story. Set during the American Civil War and filmed around Bend, the film is a hilarious showcase of Keaton’s remarkable slapstick comedy and incredible stuntwork. Keaton stars as a train engineer thrust into the war after Union Army spies steal his locomotive with his beloved Annabelle on board, Keaton as “Johnnie Gray” fights to save both his girlfriend and his stolen train engine.
The film’s climactic battle of Union and Confederate armies amidst a train chase is breathtaking, a marvel considering it was filmed nearly a century ago, and includes one of the most iconic and widely-recognized scenes of the silent film era involving a collapsing bridge.
Zero Effect (1998)
Available on YouTube and Amazon Prime
This hysterical modern-day spin on the classic Sherlock Holmes trope follows an eccentric detective, played by Bill Pullman, and his veritable Watson (Ben Stiller) on the case to solve a blackmail scheme involving missing keys and a shady executive.
Filmed in Portland, the movie is a loving homage to the classic film noir detective played up to zany levels with detective Daryl Zero (Pullman) odd eccentricities, and his easily irritated sidekick Steve Arlo (Stiller). Though the methods seem irrational, somehow Zero is able to solve near impossible puzzles but risks to blow the whole case when he does something he has never done previously – get emotionally involved with a female client.
“Zero Effect” would not be the only comedy film starring Pullman made in Oregon. In 2016 Pullman, who is perhaps best known for playing the president in “Independence Day”, filmed the movie “Brother Nature” in Lake of the Woods.
Woodstock or Bust (2019)
Available on Amazon Prime
Directed by Leslie Bloom, this recent film starring Willow Shields and Meg DeLacy tells the story of two teenage songwriting friends in the 1960s who embark on a cross-country roadtrip to get to the Woodstock Music Festival in the hopes of being able to debut their music at the festival.
Filmed in the Portland and Estacada area, this heartwarming, light romp roadtrip movie about friendships perfect for kids, and nostalgic for adults who have fond memories of the free spirit embodiment of the Woodstock-era.
Without Limits (1998)
Available on YouTube, Amazon Prime
Shot around the University of Oregon campus and Oregon coast, this film tells the real life story of legendary Oregon raised track-and-field athlete Steve Prefontaine. Starring Billy Crudup, Donald Sutherland and Monica Potter, the film tried its best to present Prefontaine’s life as much as possible at the actual sites where his most momentous events occurred – from his many record-setting performances at Hayward Field to the site of his untimely death in a part of Hendricks Park in Eugene now known as “Pre’s Rock.”
The film unfortunately was overshadowed at the time of its release of a second film about Prefontaine made simultaneously in Tacoma, Wash. and produced by Tom Cruise – the result of a script-bidding war gone awry by two competing film production companies causing two films of the same story. The Cruise-produced film released to theaters first, and bombed, causing “Without Limits” to receive only a limited release despite being the far superior version.