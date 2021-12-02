Suzanne Jensen Stewart, one of the Klamath Basin’s most talented performers, will present her “’Tis The Season” holiday concert on the Steinway grand piano at the Ross Ragland Theater on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Well-known for her classical as well as her contemporary piano performances, Ms. Stewart also plays flute and guitar and is a popular vocalist, having sung with the Esquire Jazz Orchestra and Quartet for many years. She has been seen onstage in various productions, including most recently as “Morticia” in the Ragland’s production of The Addams Family Musical.
She is also the accompanist for the Ragland’s Rag Tags Children’s Choir as well as an in-demand accompanist for school-age performers. Over the past ten years, she has performed in solo concerts at the Ragland as well as with organist Matthew Hoffman in a series of concerts at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
On this occasion, Ms. Stewart will present a program of familiar holiday music in special jazz-inspired arrangements. She will be joined for this concert by her sister, Jayne Jensen Sargent, a resident of Arizona who is a concert violinist and popular vocalist there. Bonnie Hay, a well-known local performer, will also be a guest.
Ms. Sargent has performed both regionally and nationally as a violinist and as a vocalist, including in musical theater productions as well as in concerts and various productions of The Messiah. In addition, she has served as the director of several youth and adult choirs.
The program for “’Tis The Season” includes special versions of “The Nutcracker,” “Ukrainian Bell Carol,” “Some Children See Him,” “Ding Dong, Merrily On High,” “I Saw Three Ships,” “Good King Wenceslas” and “Jingle Bells” by such composer/arrangers as Dave Brubeck, Jarrod Radnich, Kurt Bestor, John Schmidt and Dave Grusin, among others.
The concert will also include Chopin’s “Ballade in G Minor” as well as a piano and video tribute to the much-loved “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Following the performance, ticket holders are invited to enjoy complimentary holiday refreshments in the lobby of the theater that are being provided the Stewart family.
Free tickets are available online at www.rrtheater.org, by telephone at 541-884-5483 or in person at the theater’s box office.
To accommodate socially distanced seating, the free tickets must be reserved online or picked up in advance at the Ross Ragland Theater’s box office, which is open Monday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and two hours before curtain time on Saturdays and Sundays.