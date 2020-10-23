The Linkville Players will perform their first show of the 2020-21 Little Linkville series with “Super John 3 Dashes to the Boredom Rescue” starting on Saturday in connection with Scarecrow Row, according to a news release.
Performances will be held Oct. 24, 25, 31 and Nov. 1. Saturday performances are at 1 p.m., Sunday performances are at both 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Ticket prices are $2 each.
Little Linkville shows are locally written and directed, but “Super John 3” marks the first serial storyline presented by the troupe.
“The characters were developed by Jeff Press in 2017,” said Little Linkville creative director Crystal Muno. “They were just so well received that we had to bring them back in subsequent seasons.”
Super John II was written and directed by Linkville veteran actor and director, Heather Sha, who added a lot of fun and variety to the Super John universe. This time Jeff Press is back to finish up the trilogy.
“You don’t need to have seen the previous installments to love the physical comedy, hilarious puns and the ridiculous antics of our misfits heroes,” said Press. “We recap the first two shows with a lot of humor and cheesy jokes sure to please kids of all ages!”
The series revolves around a mild-mannered insurance agent, who happens to have a very exclusive and super clientele – a strange (but warm-hearted) group of superheroes with crazy names and zany powers; but this time John has been kidnapped and the heroes must figure out who did it and save the day — while hopefully doing as little damage as possible.
Reuniting from previous installments are Quilting Bee, Camo Chameleon, Moneybags, Ms. Spelling Bee and Wally Flowers. A new hero, Camille Chameleon, is also joining the fun. The all-local cast includes Tara Cramer, Mathew Landsiedel, Crystal Muno, Tera Eastburn and Jeff Press, with cameo appearances by Brandon Sha, Heather Sha and Brenden Ketchum.
Little Linkville is a series offered at the Linkville Playhouse as a supplement to their regular season shows. Now in its tenth season, the program has been widely popular – at times with standing room only. However, due to strict COVID-19 restrictions designed to keep tiny audiences safe, attendance for these performances will be highly limited. Parents are encouraged to get tickets early (at Poppy on Main) but they will also be available at the door, subject to availability.
For more information visit Linkvilleplayers.org or the Linkville’s Facebook page. For more information on other aspects of this year’s scarecrow row downtown festival visit www.downtownklamathfalls.org/scarecrow-row.