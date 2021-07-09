Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
7-09 star party

A summer star party will be offered at Little Meadows, west of Crescent, on Sunday, July 11.

 Courtesy Klamath County Museum

A summer star party will be offered at nightfall on Sunday, July 11, at Little Meadows near Crescent, according to a Klamath County Museum news release.

The free astronomy event, hosted by the Klamath County Museum, will be located behind the Fuel Commander station on Highway 97 in Crescent.

Participants should plan to arrive around 8:30 p.m. Telescopes will be set up for viewing.

“Mars, Venus and a very thin new moon will be putting on a good show this weekend,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “We’ll be studying the interesting way light from earth gently illuminates the dark side of the moon.”

Volunteers will be on hand to point out summer constellations and deep sky objects.

For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.

Tags