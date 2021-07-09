A summer star party will be offered at nightfall on Sunday, July 11, at Little Meadows near Crescent, according to a Klamath County Museum news release.
The free astronomy event, hosted by the Klamath County Museum, will be located behind the Fuel Commander station on Highway 97 in Crescent.
Participants should plan to arrive around 8:30 p.m. Telescopes will be set up for viewing.
“Mars, Venus and a very thin new moon will be putting on a good show this weekend,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “We’ll be studying the interesting way light from earth gently illuminates the dark side of the moon.”
Volunteers will be on hand to point out summer constellations and deep sky objects.
For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.