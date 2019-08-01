Summer is in full swing and the downtown Klamath County Library has extra events each week while school is out to chase off summer boredom.
n Youth Origami Workshop: 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1. Fold paper into something beautiful. For ages 8 to 12.
n Nature Storytime with Ranger Aimee: 4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1. Share a story with Aimee Murillo, a park ranger at Lava Beds National Monument, and then join us for a nature-journal craft. For ages 6 to 12.
n Youth Minigames: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Take on our silly minigames. For ages 8 to 12.
n Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club: 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Professor Franny mentors budding comics artists as they make mini-comics (or dioramas, or videos) and dream up wacky new stories. This club is for artists ages 12 to 19.
n Teen Theater Troupe: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 and 27. Play acting games, learn improv, write your own skits, and build props for the show. For ages 12 ot 18.
n Youth Water War: 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. 1, 2, 3, 4 … I declare a water war! For ages 8 to 12.
n Bedtime Storytime: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. OK, so 7 o’ clock is a little early for bedtime, but let’s get cozy in our jammies anyway. Bring your favorite blankie and your best stuffed animal to this brand new monthly storytime. For all ages.
n Youth Escape Room: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Keep your wits about you and get free before time runs out. For ages 8 to 12.
n Youth Dance Party: 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Let’s boogie! For ages 8 to 12.
n Music and Movement: 11 a.m. Mondays. Children and parents get into the groove with music and dance. Enjoy stories, games and more! Suggested for children 2 and up.
n Summer Marvel Movie Marathon: 11 a.m. Mondays and Fridays. The library’s working its way through the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe, fueled by popcorn and soda! For ages 12 to 18.
n Baby Bouncers: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through 18 months, but all are welcome.
n Terrific Toddlers: 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Toddlers ages 18 to 36 months will enjoy stories, games, songs and more.
n Family Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays. Each week the library will have a new story and activity to encourage family bonding time. For kids of all ages and their grown-ups.
n Summer Reading Program Performance Series: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 7. Each week, the library has a new guest for music, hands-on learning, games and more! Doors open at 10 a.m., and stay for lunch afterward on the Klamath County courthouse lawn. For all ages.
n Teen Time: 1 p.m. Wednesdays. It’s the best of Teen Let’s Eat, Teen Craft Club, and Teen How To, rolled into one weekly event. Make custom Popsockets for your phone, code your own video game, chow down on snacks and much more. For ages 12 to 18.
n Teen & Youth Lego Hour: 3 p.m., every other Wednesday and every other Friday. Build something cool with the library’s collection of Legos! For ages 5 to 18.
n Teen & Youth Video Game Tournament: 3 p.m. every other Wednesday and every other Friday. Who’s the best gamer in the library? For ages 8 to 18.
n Teen Tournament: Thursdays at 2 pm. Each week we play a new game and enjoy delicious snacks! For ages 12-18.
n Preschool Power: Fridays at 10:30 am. Come for stories, crafts and songs. Suggested for children 3 to 5.
n Pet Partners: Saturdays at 10:30 am. Read with therapy dogs! They’re very good listeners. All ages welcome.
Registration for these events is not required, but children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the library website at www.klamathlibrary.org.