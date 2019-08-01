The Klamath County Library’s Summer Documentary & Discussion Series continues with two more installments offered at 2 p.m. Aug. 6 and 13, according to a news release.
Aug. 6: “The King” — Forty years after the death of Elvis Presley, Alec Baldwin hosts a cross-country road trip – in The King’s Rolls-Royce, no less – examining the rise and fall of the legendary musician and his cultural legacy. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour, 47 minutes.
Aug. 13: “Bisbee ’17” — An old mining town on the Arizona/Mexico border wrestles with the 100th anniversary of a dark day in its history: 2,000 immigrant miners were forced out of town at gunpoint in retaliation for a strike seeking safer working conditions, and left out in the New Mexico desert to die. Looking to face the past head-on, locals stage reenactments of historical accounts of the incident. The film is rated PG and runs for 1 hour, 52 minutes.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk.