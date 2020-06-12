Following a two-week extension, the final deadline for the 2020 Klamath Independent Film Festival submissions is Sunday, June 14.
The announced deadline of June 1was extended to allow more time for filmmakers, from students to amateurs and professionals, to submit films that might otherwise have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival is slated to take place in Klamath Falls Sept. 18-20, offering some of the best Oregon made films over the past year.
Films can be submitted via FilmFreeway, an online submission and judging platform, at www.klamathfilm.org/festival. Selections to the 2020 Klamath Independent Film Festival will be announced in July, with nearly $2,000 in prizes to be awarded.
The festival has grown from a single-day event showcasing films by local members in the coordinating organization, Klamath Film – a 501©(3) nonprofit that works to promote and support filmmaking in the Klamath Basin, to a weekend-long celebration that draws filmmakers and film fans from across the northwest to Klamath Falls in celebration of independent film. It is unique amongst its peers in that the festival exclusively showcases films predominantly made in Oregon or by Oregon filmmakers. Additionally, films by filmmakers in northern California bordering counties Siskiyou and Modoc counties are also welcomed.
Categories for the film festival are split regionally amongst northern and southern Oregon films, and by length. Films over 40 minutes are considered feature-lengths films, under 40 minutes are considered short films. An additional student film category welcomes films that are five minutes or shorter in length by Oregon students in grades K-12.
Klamath Independent Film festival is slated to take place at the Ross Ragland Theater and Pelican Cinemas Sept. 18-20, however, event organizers are preparing for a potential alternative should COVID-19 restrictions prevent theaters from opening by September. Other film festivals, such as the Ashland Independent Film Festival, this year due to COVID-19 converted to virtual platforms.
For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.