The ever-popular parade may be a no-go this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, and things will look and feel slightly different, but the annual Snowflake Festival will carry on in 2020 with a variety of Santa visits slated throughout December.
Snowflake Festival organizers met earlier this week to finalize plans for activities surrounding the Christmas season in the Klamath Basin, featuring a variety of special appearances by Santa Claus in a socially distanced setting to allow kids to still get safely up close with Kris Kringle.
Activities commence with a virtual tree lighting ceremony to be livestreamed from Commons Park in downtown Klamath Falls on Monday, Nov. 30. Residents will be able to watch online via Facebook a livestream of the official lighting of the Christmas Tree downtown, along with some special guests commemorating the event.
Santa Claus in Klamath Falls will spend much of his December at The Daily Bagel (636 Main St.), closed to foot traffic due to current COVID-19 restrictions, but an indoors setup complete with microphones and speakers will allow children to still visit with Santa from outside the main window of The Daily Bagel for wish lists and photos with Santa. The Daily Bagel will provide hot chocolate and sugar cookies in the entry lobby during Santa visits.
Santa is slated to appear at the Daily Bagel on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20 from 2:30-5 p.m., and on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Santa is also slated to make an appearance at Coldwell Banker Holman Premier Realty (3715 S. 6th St.) on Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for photos with children. A bench will be available for kids to take a photo with Santa from a safe distance in order to maintain proper social distancing but still get some needed Santa time.
The Ross Ragland Theater (217 N. 7th St.) will also host a Santa extravaganza in its Cultural Center on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 2-6 p.m. During this time children and families may visit with Santa inside the Cultural Center, as well as enjoy hot cocoa. Nearby members of the Klamath Symphony, who were forced to cancel their annual holiday concert due to COVID-19 restrictions, will perform. During the event the Ross Ragland’s recently renovated tower lights will be on full display to enjoy. The event will have a $5 suggested donation.
Plans are also tentatively underway to still host the annual Snowflake Mile fun run at a to-be-determined date and time.
Currently Letters to Santa are being collected at Pack n’ Ship (1775 Washburn Way) until Nov. 30, after which time kids can leave Letters to Santa at The Daily Bagel. It is requested that all Letters to Santa include a return address.
Both the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce and Klamath Falls Downtown Association are also hosting Christmas light-decorations competitions.
For more information visit the Klamath Snowflake Festival Facebook page.