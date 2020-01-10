An art exhibit titled “Variety in Art” will begin on Saturday and be continued through the end of February in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release.
An opening reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the museum at Main and Spring streets.
Paintings by a group of local adult art students are featured in the exhibition. The students are studying in classes held weekly at the museum by Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey. The show will include paintings created in various medium with a variety of individual techniques and subjects.
Among the students are June Bell, Alexis Charlton, Pat Eck, Billie Hagerman, Penny Hansen, Melinda Hopper, Sharon Howe, Louisa Howerton, Grace Johnson, Mary Kelley, Annie McDougal, Pat McLaughlan, Helen O’Harra, Julie Shelangouski, and Annaliese Strow.
The gallery is open during regular museum hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.