Deadline nears to submit films for the eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival, taking place Sept. 18-20 in Klamath Falls.
Filmmakers have until Monday, June 1 to submit their films for consideration. The festival’s content is split regionally between northern and southern Oregon, then categorized as feature-length films (40-minutes or longer) and shorts (less than 40 minutes). Additionally, a student category intended for films made by kids from kindergarten through 12th grade is also provided.
Student films should be five minutes or less in length, and can cover any subject matter. Selected films will be featured during the film festival on the big screen during the annual three-day celebration of independent filmmaking.
Nearly $2,000 in prizes will be provided to filmmakers during the festival, including prizes specifically for student films. Klamath Independent Film Festival is known as the premier Oregon-centric film festival – standing out amongst its peers for showcasing a lineup of films that are made by Oregon filmmakers, Oregon students, or shot predominantly in Oregon. Due to its close proximity to the California border, films from bordering northern California counties are also accepted.
Last year’s film festival expanded with a street fair outside of the Ross Ragland Theater complete with food carts, beer garden and live music before the opening feature film’s presentation. Films need to have been completed by at least Jan. 1, 2019 to be eligible, though KIFF organizers do maintain a “things we missed” category for older films that fell through the cracks.
Films can be submitted for the annual Klamath Independent Film Festival via FilmFreeway. For full details of festival guidelines and to submit a film visit www.klamnathfilm.org/festival or contact info@klamathfilm.org.