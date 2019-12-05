The Klamath County Libraries are offering more digital checkouts this holiday season through its Hoopla service, according to a news release. Check out up to 10 music albums, movies, comics, ebooks, audiobooks or TV episodes per library card this month through the library’s digital content partner, Hoopla!
Hoopla is available on the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, Roku devices, the Amazon Alexa, Kindles, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, and via the internet at www.hoopladigital.com.
For more information or help setting up your Hoopla account, call 541-882-8894, or stop by your local Klamath County Library branch.