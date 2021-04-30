In recognition of the annual grassroots sci-fi quasi-holiday Star Wars Day, appropriately dubbed as “May the Fourth Be With You,” the Ross Ragland Theater will host three nights of Star Wars films and film-themed games May 4-6, according to a news release.
Each night will feature chronologically the original Star Wars trilogy; Episode IV: A New Hope (May 4), Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (May 5), and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (May 6). Each screening will take place at 7 p.m., preceded by over an hour of availability in the Ragland’s lobby to try out a variety of Star Wars themed video games ranging from the late 1970s to present day virtual reality adventures showcasing the history of Star Wars inspired videogames.
The Pour Horse food truck will also be present at the Ross Ragland Theater. Doors will open at 5 p.m. each night to accommodate those who wish to play games and eat beforehand.
Tickets are $10 for each night’s screening, available in advance at www.rrtheater.org or through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours and prior to each show.
COVID-19 protocols remain in place for all patrons to the Ross Ragland Theater. Attendees are required to adhere to guidelines including wearing a face covering and maintaining proper social distance from others. Gaming controllers will also be sanitized between use.
For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.