The Sprout Film Festival, showcasing films featuring people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will make its debut in Klamath Falls on Tuesday, October 8th.
The festival, presented by Southern Oregon Regional Brokerage and Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services, will take place at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Check out the trailer of the film festival at: https://vimeo.com/353245737
Anthony Di Salvo, Executive Director of Sprout, will present the three unique programs of short films. The 9:30am & 1:00pm programs are exclusively for schools - the 6:00pm program is for the general public. Following each program Anthony will be running a short Q&A session. We are recommending grades 4th and older, due to the concepts of the films. However, ALL ages are invited.
Tickets are FREE and can be picked up at the Ross Ragland box office. Those interested in reserving tickets for the school matinees need to contact Sam Burris at education@rrtheater.org or call the theater at 541-884-0651.
---
Go Jackson Doll
12 MIN. I DOCUMENTARY I 2014 I USA
Jackson Doll is nine years old and his family has never
seen him play a sport or even make a friend. This is the
story of one brave family who would do whatever
necessary to see their son succeed.
Fightet
7 MIN. I NARRATIVE I 2017 I UK
Ten minutes before a boxing match, a teenage boxer
with Down syndrome fights for his right to get in the
ring. Fighter is a tense, human drama about one
person's fight to follow his dreams.
Being Seen
16 MIN. I DOCUMENTARY I 2016 I USA
A combination of funny, acerbic, and heart-wrenching,
these people's candid and articulate self-awareness
quickly shatter preconceptions of the disabled.
Zach an~ Cly~e
7 MIN. I DOCUMENTARY I 2014 I USA
A Colorado family with a child on the autism spectrum
searches to find anything that might help their son cope
with anxiety. They end up finding help in an unlikely
place- The Colorado Correctional Industries, Prison
Trained Service Dog Companion Program.
Btooklyn Love Tales
12 112 MIN. I DOCUMENTARY I 2016 I USA
A personal look into the lives of three couples with
intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Anothet Btick in the Wall
5 112 MIN. I MUSIC VIDEO I 2018 I TURKEY
People with developmental disabilities perform and sing
the Turkish version of Pink Floyd's hit song alongside
famous Turkish artists including Selda Bagcan, Funda
Arar, Kubat and Koray Avc1.
Coaching Colbutn
16 MIN. I DOCUMENTARY I 2015 I USA
James Colburn was born with Fragile X Syndrome. At
26, he is a child at heart who finds joy in the smallest
things and uses his gift of comedic timing to inspire
those around him.
The Gitl With the Tuba
4 112 MIN. I DOCUMENTARY I 2010 I USA
A young woman with autism details how playing a
tuba in the streets of Atlanta has helped her define
her voice as an activist. Larkin Taylor Parker is a street
musician and neuro-diversity blogger who plays
music for spare change
The IntetViewet
12 112 MIN. I NARRATIVE I 2017 I AUSTRALIA
Thomas Howell gets more than he bargained for in his
interview at a prestigious law firm; an insult about his
tie, a rendition of Harry Potter and the chance to
change the lives of a father and son.