Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The Sprout Film Festival, showcasing films featuring people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will make its debut in Klamath Falls on Tuesday, October 8th.

The festival, presented by Southern Oregon Regional Brokerage and Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services, will take place at the Ross Ragland Theater.

Check out the trailer of the film festival at: https://vimeo.com/353245737

Anthony Di Salvo, Executive Director of Sprout, will present the three unique programs of short films. The 9:30am & 1:00pm programs are exclusively for schools - the 6:00pm program is for the general public. Following each program Anthony will be running a short Q&A session. We are recommending grades 4th and older, due to the concepts of the films. However, ALL ages are invited.

Tickets are FREE and can be picked up at the Ross Ragland box office. Those interested in reserving tickets for the school matinees need to contact Sam Burris at education@rrtheater.org or call the theater at 541-884-0651.

---

Go Jackson Doll

12 MIN. I DOCUMENTARY I 2014 I USA

Jackson Doll is nine years old and his family has never

seen him play a sport or even make a friend. This is the

story of one brave family who would do whatever

necessary to see their son succeed.

Fightet

7 MIN. I NARRATIVE I 2017 I UK

Ten minutes before a boxing match, a teenage boxer

with Down syndrome fights for his right to get in the

ring. Fighter is a tense, human drama about one

person's fight to follow his dreams.

Being Seen

16 MIN. I DOCUMENTARY I 2016 I USA

A combination of funny, acerbic, and heart-wrenching,

these people's candid and articulate self-awareness

quickly shatter preconceptions of the disabled.

Zach an~ Cly~e

7 MIN. I DOCUMENTARY I 2014 I USA

A Colorado family with a child on the autism spectrum

searches to find anything that might help their son cope

with anxiety. They end up finding help in an unlikely

place- The Colorado Correctional Industries, Prison

Trained Service Dog Companion Program.

Btooklyn Love Tales

12 112 MIN. I DOCUMENTARY I 2016 I USA

A personal look into the lives of three couples with

intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Anothet Btick in the Wall

5 112 MIN. I MUSIC VIDEO I 2018 I TURKEY

People with developmental disabilities perform and sing

the Turkish version of Pink Floyd's hit song alongside

famous Turkish artists including Selda Bagcan, Funda

Arar, Kubat and Koray Avc1.

Coaching Colbutn

16 MIN. I DOCUMENTARY I 2015 I USA

James Colburn was born with Fragile X Syndrome. At

26, he is a child at heart who finds joy in the smallest

things and uses his gift of comedic timing to inspire

those around him.

The Gitl With the Tuba

4 112 MIN. I DOCUMENTARY I 2010 I USA

A young woman with autism details how playing a

tuba in the streets of Atlanta has helped her define

her voice as an activist. Larkin Taylor Parker is a street

musician and neuro-diversity blogger who plays

music for spare change

The IntetViewet

12 112 MIN. I NARRATIVE I 2017 I AUSTRALIA

Thomas Howell gets more than he bargained for in his

interview at a prestigious law firm; an insult about his

tie, a rendition of Harry Potter and the chance to

change the lives of a father and son.

Tags