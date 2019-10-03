The Sprout Film Festival, showcasing films featuring people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will make its debut in Klamath Falls on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Ross Ragland Theater, according to a news release.
The festival is being presented by Southern Oregon Regional Brokerage and Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services.
Anthony Di Salvo, Executive Director of Sprout, will present the three unique programs of short films. The 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. programs are exclusively for students. The 6 p.m. program is for the general public. Following each program Di Salvo will host a short question and answer session. The program for the general public isl recommended for adults and children in fourth grade and up, due to the concepts of the films. However, all ages are invited.
Tickets are free and can be picked up at the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 218 N. Seventh St. Those interested in reserving tickets for the school matinees can contact Sam Burris at education@rrtheater.org or call the theater at 541-884-0651.
Sprout festival films include:
“Go Jackson Doll” — Jackson Doll is 9 years old and his family has never seen him play a sport or even make a friend. This is the story of one brave family who would do whatever necessary to see their son succeed.
“Fightet” — Ten minutes before a boxing match, a teenage boxer with Down syndrome fights for his right to get in the ring. Fighter is a tense, human drama about one person’s fight to follow his dreams.
“Being Seen” — A combination of funny, acerbic, and heart-wrenching, these people’s candid and articulate self-awareness quickly shatter preconceptions of the disabled.
“Zach and Clyde” — A Colorado family with a child on the autism spectrum searches to find anything that might help their son cope with anxiety. They end up finding help in an unlikely place — The Colorado Correctional Industries, Prison Trained Service Dog Companion Program.
“Brooklyn Love Tales” — A personal look into the lives of three couples with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Another Brick in the Wall” — People with developmental disabilities perform and sing the Turkish version of Pink Floyd’s hit song alongside famous Turkish artists including Selda Bagcan, Funda Arar, Kubat and Koray Avci.
“Coaching Colburn” — James Colburn was born with Fragile X Syndrome. At 26, he is a child at heart who finds joy in the smallest things and uses his gift of comedic timing to inspire those around him.
“The Girl With the Tuba” — A young woman with autism details how playing a tuba in the streets of Atlanta has helped her define her voice as an activist. Larkin Taylor Parker is a street musician and neuro-diversity blogger who plays music for spare change.
“The Interviewer” — Thomas Howell gets more than he bargained for in his interview at a prestigious law firm; an insult about his tie, a rendition of “Harry Potter” and the chance to change the lives of a father and son.