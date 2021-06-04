It has been a long wait for dance students at Klamath Dance & Exercise, but with crowd restrictions starting to lift dancers may finally perform live once more.
One of three major dance schools in Klamath Falls, Klamath Dance & Exercise’s annual spring recital is being moved from the traditional venue of the Ross Ragland Theater to the Klamath County Fairgrounds’ large indoor rodeo arena under present crowd conditions. The performance, titled “Silver Linings,” is a nod towards overcoming the hardships endured over the past year by dance students and instructors alike in trying to find ways to overcome circumstance to continue their hard work and preparation for the next recital – without knowing when that might be possible.
“We’re trying to find happiness through all this, so we’re finding songs that inspire happiness in the children and our instructors and happy feelings,” said Becky Chase, owner of Klamath Dance & Exercise. “We are trying to find the joy in our new mandates and way of living.”
Two performances will take place on Saturday, June 12 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., presented both for a socially distanced in-person audience as well and for the first time virtual attendees as both performances will be livestreamed. Afterwards the recital performances will also be available to view on-demand for a limited time.
Dancers range in age from as young as two years old to adults, comprising beginner and advanced classes covering ballet, tap dancing, hip hop, jazz, lyrical jazz, and ballet pointe dance styles. For the younger students the waiting has been particularly difficult, as older dance students were able to perform last summer outside at the fairground as a make-up event.
“They’re very excited,” said Chase of student attitudes in the lead-up to June’s performances. “I think the instructors are nervous, because we know what to expect at a place like the Ragland but the fairgrounds setting is very different and we try to put on the best show we can – that’s not so easy in a rodeo arena.”
Dancers and audience members alike are required to wear masks at all times during the performances, and seating will be separated. Attendees are encouraged to bring stadium seats or cushions, and at the fairgrounds people may bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. To further help in social distancing, tickets are being sold in advance at Klamath Dance & Exercise (229 S. 6th St.) to reduce long lines at the door prior to the performance.
Like many having to adapt to the pandemic, for a time instruction changed to virtual over Zoom, with mixed results. It did provide parents with the opportunity to see how hard kids were working, but added to the already difficult task of instruction.
“Honestly the kids have been much better about adapting than the instructors,” laughed Chase. “Last year the younger kids unfortunately missed out, we had costumes ordered and everything – we had to do a lot of things differently.”
The addition of livestreaming adds the opportunity for family members unable to travel or uncomfortable in crowds to still be able to see the performances. The recitals will remain available on-demand for two weeks. Livestream and on-demand tickets may be purchased at klamathdance.eventive.org.