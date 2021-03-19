Ross Ragland Theater is offering daily opportunities for kids during spring break with family-friendly films intended for kids and teens during off-days from school.
From Monday, March 22 to Friday, March 26, films will be shown daily at the theater at a cost of $5 to attend. The Monday, March 22 selection will be “Babe” at 2 p.m., a 1995 family comedy about a pig that wants to be a sheepdog.
On Tuesday, March 23 “Rise of the Guardians” will be shown at 2 p.m. – an animated adventure of secret guardians tasked with stopping an evil spirit from stealing the innocence of children around the world.
The Wednesday, March 24 selection will be “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” at 2 p.m. – the third film in the ‘How to Train Your Dragon” series of animated adventures.
The Thursday, March 25, 2 p.m. film will be the Dreamworks Studios animated hit “Monsters vs. Aliens.”
Rounding out the week will be a film for teens, “Cowboys & Aliens”, at 6 p.m. “Cowboys & Aliens” is rated PG-13 and includes violence, adult language, and brief nudity.
Limited audiences are being permitted into the Ross Ragland Theater to adhere to current COVID-related protocols. All attendees are required to wear a face covering and are encouraged to wash hands frequently. Kids will not be permitted if showing any signs of illness.
Tickets may be reserved in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular business hours at 541-884-LIVE (5483). For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.