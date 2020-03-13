With spring break fast approaching, the Klamath County Library is preparing a series of daily activities to keep children and teens active and entertained during the break from school, March 23-27, according to a news release.
For ages 6-12, the Klamath County Library has planned the following activities:
n Monday, March 23 at 2 p.m.: Lego Hour! Build something awesome with the library’s collection of Lego bricks.
n Tuesday, March 24 at 2 p.m.: Craft Hour! The library has loads of craft supplies. Get in touch with your inner artist!
n Wednesday, March 25 at 2 p.m.: Board Games! Play a variety of family favorites.
n Thursday, March 26 at 2 p.m.: Dinosaur Tea Party! Because even the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex enjoys a spot o’ tea. (Their tiny arms are perfect for holding delicate porcelain!)
n Friday, March 27 at 2 p.m.: Frozen II. We’re screening the sequel to the Disney mega-blockbuster Frozen! Queen Elsa, her sister Anna, and their friends must travel far beyond the kingdom of Arendelle to discover the origin of Elsa’s frosty powers and stop a new threat to the kingdom. [Rated PG | 1 hour, 43 min]
n Friday, March 27 at 6 p.m.: After-Hours Youth Nerf War! It’s Nerf or nothin’ as we have a foam-dart-firing free-for-all amongst the bookshelves. We’ll have an arsenal of Nerf guns to share; feel free to bring your own, but label any dart guns you bring so they don’t get mixed up in the chaos. No melee weapons like foam swords or axes, please. (Space is limited; registration required. Call 541-882-8894 or visit the Youth Services desk to sign up!)
Teens and tweens ages 12-18 have their own lineup of events:
n Monday, March 23 at noon: Succulents 101! Succulents are cute, low-maintenance plants that can be grown in just about anything! Learn how to grow them and propagate cuttings into new plants.
n Tuesday, March 24 at 10 a.m.: Pokémon Plushies! Sew up your favorite starter Pokémon!
n Wednesday, March 25 at 1 p.m.: Perler Bead Crafts! Iron perler beads into colorful pixel art!
n Thursday, March 26 at 11 a.m.: Friendship Bracelets! Learn how to tie a variety of bracelet patterns!
n Friday, March 27 at 1 p.m.: Comics Workshop! Get your story ideas on paper! (And if you like making comics, you should join the library’s monthly comics club for teens, Lemon Brick Road Studios. Their next meeting is Saturday, April 11th from noon to 3 pm.)
Registration for these events is not required (except for the Youth Nerf War), but children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian.
For more information about these and other family-friendly events at the downtown library call 541-882-8894 or visit www.klamathlibrary.org.