Responding to the need for educational resources for students as schools close due to the coronavirus, Southern Oregon PBS WORLD Channel, in partnership with PBS LearningMedia, will begin broadcasting At Home Learning programs for grades 6-12 beginning Monday, March 30, from Monday – Friday at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and running as long as needed. These daily free-over-the-air broadcasts will feature science, history and other educational programming. The programs broadcast on the channel all have accompanying lesson plans and activities housed on PBSLeanringMedia.org that cover a range of grades and subjects.
“In these challenging times, our public media mission to support students with the educational resources they need to thrive is more important than ever,” said Mark Stanislawski, SO PBS resident and CEO. “While our WORLD At Home Learning programs are geared to middle and high school students, our 24/7 PBS Kids service and daytime on our main channel target children in primary-school grades.”
The At Home Learning block — suited to WORLD’s everyday schedule of news, information and documentary programming — has been curated and supplemented with related assets from PBS LearningMedia, a free online service of thousands of compelling educational resources. Visit soptv.pbslearningmedia.org/ to view the resources available.
Southern Oregon PBS WORLD Channel is broadcast over-the-air on channel 8.2(Klamath Falls in 22.2), and carried across Southern Oregon.
“With a commitment to educational multimedia, Southern Oregon PBS delivers curriculum-based resources that support parents and teachers in achieving children’s learning goals,” said Ben Garcia. “We recognize that many families do not have access to the internet or computers at home, so we are leveraging our public media TV broadcast channels to reach teachers, students and caregivers across the state.”