MEDFORD — Responding to the need for educational resources for students in the wake of school closures due to the coronavirus, Southern Oregon PBS WORLD Channel, in partnership with PBS LearningMedia, has begun broadcasting At Home Learning programs for grades 6-12 from Monday – Friday at 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and running as long as needed, according to a news release.
These daily free-over-the-air broadcasts will feature science, history and other educational programming. The programs broadcast on the channel all have accompanying lesson plans and activities housed on PBSLeanringMedia.org that cover a range of grades and subjects.
Southern Oregon PBS WORLD Channel is broadcast over-the-air on channel 8.2(Klamath Falls in 22.2), and carried across Southern Oregon on Charter/Spectrum Channel 192, and Ashland Home Net 8.2.
“In these challenging times, our public media mission to support students with the educational resources they need to thrive is more important than ever,” said Mark Stanislawski, Southern Oregon PBS CEO. “While our WORLD At Home Learning programs are geared to middle and high school students, our 24/7 PBS Kids service and daytime on our main channel target children in primary-school grades.”
The At Home Learning block — suited to WORLD’s everyday schedule of news, information and documentary programming — has been carefully curated and supplemented with related assets from PBS LearningMedia, a free online service of thousands of compelling educational resources. Visit https://soptv.pbslearningmedia.org/ to view the resources available.
“With a commitment to educational multimedia, Southern Oregon PBS delivers curriculum-based resources that support parents and teachers in achieving children’s learning goals,” said Ben Garcia. “We recognize that many families do not have access to the internet or computers at home, so we are leveraging our public media TV broadcast channels to reach teachers, students and caregivers across the state.”
Programs scheduled to air for the week of April 6-10 include historic looks at the Roosevelt family, William Shakespeare, Jewish Americans in World War II, civil rights leader John Lewis, the 1918 influenza epidemic, surviving the dustbowl of the 1930s, and the Civil Rights Movement. Other sated programs include “Snowbound: Animals of Winter,” “Bird Genius,” “NOVA: The Impossible Flight,” “NOVA: Black Hole Universe,” “NOVA: Look Who’s Driving,” “African-Americans: Many Rivers to Cross,” “Yosemite,” and “Attenborough and the Sea Dragon.”
For a complete schedule of programs offered across Southern Oregon PBS’ four channels (PBS, World, Create, and PBS Kids), visit www.sopbs.org/whats-on.