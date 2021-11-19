The Ross Ragland Theater and Klamath Community Band will present “Sounds of Christmas” on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
It is the Klamath Community Band’s first Christmas concert since 2019. This concert will feature Christmas classics like Alfred Reed’s “Greensleeves” and Leroy Anderson’s ‘Sleigh Ride.” Other pieces will feature a unique arrangement of familiar tunes, including a Western-inspired approach to some Christmas carols called “Cowboy Christmas.”
This special performance will also include the World Premiere of “From Glen to Glen,” by renowned composer Robert Sheldon. This piece was written for Ian Izzett, the late son of community band director Rob Izzett. The piece was commissioned by the community band and a group of Oregon band directors. This concert will mark the first public performance of the piece.
“Ian was a talented musician,” said Rob Izzett. “This is a way to keep his memory alive through music.”
A second performance is set for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, military, and students and free for children 12 and under.
Call 884-LIVE today to reserve a ticket, or visit www.ragland.org to purchase online and learn more. The box office is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or two hours before show time the day of any show.