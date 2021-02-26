ASHLAND — Indoor gatherings are prohibited in Jackson County but that hasn’t stopped the Oregon Center for the Arts (OCA) at Southern Oregon University Theatre Program from mounting made-for-the-small-screen virtual livestreaming events of two plays: “Polaroid Stories” and a new adaptation of “Alcestis,” according to a news release.
Inspired by Ovid’s “Metamorphoses,” “Polaroid Stories” blends mythology and the real-life stories of street kids scraping by on society’s margins. Written by Naomi Izuka, the play is drawn largely from interviews the playwright conducted with runaways, prostitutes, and drug dealers.
“Alcestis,” directed by OCA at SOU professor David McCandless, is an ancient Greek play by Euripides, an unconventional tragicomedy that, according to McCandless is “full of surprises.” In the play, Admetus, King of Thessaly is able to avoid an early death ordained by the Fates. The catch is that he must find someone to die in his place. Only his brave wife Alcestis is up to the task.
“It all seems pretty tragic until Herakles shows up,” McCandless said, “and some rather strange things begin to happen.” As McCandless explained, Herakles is far better known by his Roman name, Hercules. “In Euripides’ play, he is both the legendary hero of ancient myth and the hard-partying doofus of the Greek satyr play, adding to the fun, and to the play’s twists and turns.”
“Alcestis” will feature live singing and original music. OCA at SOU Music faculty Christine Williams serves as music director.
Performances will take place Feb. 26-28 via livestream on the Oregon Center for the Arts YouTube channel. Tickets are free but advance registration is required to access the private link to watch the performances. Registration is available at https://sou.universitytickets.com.
“Alcestis” will be performed on Friday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.
“Polaroid Stories” will be performed on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.
