The Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University will present online livestreams of performances for two different plays presented via Zoom and broadcast on YouTube, according to a news release.
Livestreams of each play will be presented three times each between Thursday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Nov. 1. Viewing of the performances is free but registration is required at oca.sou.edu/box-office, a link to view the livestreams will be emailed upon completing registration. The plays to be performed are “The Government Inspector” and “Dead Man’s Cell.”
“The Government Inspector” is set in early 19th century Russia, where a stranger comes to town mortifying the locals who are convinced he is a government inspector rather than the penniless transient he actually is. The play was written by Nikolai Gogol, and is directed by Rodney Gardiner.
“The Government Inspector” will. Be livestreamed on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.
“Dead Man’s Cell” is set in a lonely café, where a young woman annoyed by a constantly ringing cell phone soon discovers that the owner of the phone is deceased. After answering the dead man’s cellphone, the woman is taken on a strange voyage into the man’s life that simultaneously teaches her important lessons about love, morality and the meaning of life. The play is directed by Brendan McMahon.
“Dead Man’s Cell” will be livestreamed on Friday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m.
Performances will be presented on the Oregon Center for the Arts YouTube channel over a private link at www.youtube.com/OregonCenterForTheArts.
The performances are being conducted in accordance with state and university COVID-19 protocols.
The Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University serves as a creative catalyst for the mixture of students, educators, and artists from the state, the nation and the world. For more information visit oca.sou.edu.