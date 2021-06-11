ASHLAND — Southern Oregon University joins the Make Music Day celebration with “This Moment In Time,” a performance by percussionist Terry Longshore, on Monday, June 21 from 12-1 p.m. at the Thalden Pavilion, according to a SOU news release.
Make Music Day is a one-day event where free, live musical performances, opportunities to make music, and other musical events take place around the world on the longest day of the year. Musical festivities in Ashland are part of a global celebration of music making in over 1,000 cities inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique.
The Oregon Center for the Arts and The Farm at Southern Oregon University invite everyone from professional musicians to people who have never picked up an instrument to join in the global music celebration by attending This Moment in Time.
Working with musicians and cultural partners around the world, massive gongs will appear in public spaces on June 21 during the summer solstice. At noon local time, a celebrated local musician will play the gong for one uninterrupted hour, marking the incalculable loss of the past year. Along with being free and open to a live audience, these performances will be livestreamed on the Make Music Day website, www.makemusicday.org
“When I first read about ‘This Moment In Time,’ I was inspired to compose an hour-long musical work for large, amplified gong, titled This Moment In Time after the event’s name,” said Longshore. “The piece will explore the incredible sonic range of a 40-inch Zildjian Hand-Hammered Gong, from delicate soft textures using fingers, contrabass bows, and superball mallets, to explosive crescendos that will make your hair stand on end.”
The Thalden Pavilion is located at 155 Walker Ave. in Ashland.