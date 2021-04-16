ASHLAND — Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University Graduate Piano Student Tiffany Fung has won the first prize of the fifth edition of the Best Rachmaninoff Performance Competition with the piece Variations on a Theme of Corelli, Op. 42, according to a SOU news release.
Best Rachmaninoff Performance is a member of the Best Performance Competition Series. All of the competitions in this series are designed in such a way that the award winners will be announced annually on the composers’ birthdays. The Best Rachmaninoff Performance competition results were announced on April 1 — Sergei Rachmaninoff’s 148th anniversary.
Declan Tse and Tiffany Fung have split the First Prize of 2020 “Masters of Concerto”, which is also a competition organized by the GCC Series. Tse played Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, op. 15. Fung played Chopin Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor, op. 21.
GCC Series (GREAT COMPOSERS COMPETITION) is a London-based international young artists competition for young instrumentalists, singers, and ensembles. The competition is open to all instrumentalists of all nationalities and countries up to 25 years. It is divided into a qualifying round (pre-screening) and a final round.
Fung performs actively as a versatile solo and collaborative musician. Her performances have taken her to France, Hong Kong, Italy and the United States. In 2016, she was invited as a rehearsal soloist to perform Mozart Ninth Piano Concerto with the Collegium Musicum Hong Kong.
Tse is a versatile artist who performs extensively both as a solo and collaborative pianist. Mr. Tse has been a guest pianist for the 58th and 59th Hong Kong Baptist University Commencement. He has appeared in the Pablo Casals Festival 2018 to perform chamber music. Tse also works closely with contemporary composers and premiere their works frequently. He was invited to premiere new music in Academic Community Hall in 2018. His concert activities have taken him to Asia, Europe, and North America in venues such as Hong Kong City Hall, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Academic Community Hall, Oregon Center for the Arts, Église Saint-eTienne d’Espira-de-Conflent, Église Saint-Étienne de Campoussy.