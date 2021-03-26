Ashland — Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University Music Faculty Madeline Abel-Kerns, soprano; Rhett Bender, alto saxophone; and Brian Kerns, narrator, will present “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” by Lori Laitman; a collection of poems sung with accompaniment, on Friday, April 9, according to a SOU news release.
This performance is part of the OCA at SOU Friday Music Showcase. The Friday Music Showcase, produced by Dr. Terry Longshore, Chair of the Music Program at the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University, features weekly showcases of SOU Music students, faculty, and guest artists. Also a class attended by most SOU Music Majors, the event is open to the public, currently through the Oregon Center for the Arts YouTube Channel. Due to continued COVID-19 protocols, the concerts are being livestreamed for free to the public.
“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” is a collection of poems written by children from the Terezin Concentration Camp during World War II.
“One cannot help but be touched by the hope and innocence that these children put into their poetry, despite their terrible surroundings,” said Laitman. “As I read these poems, the idea of the saxophone as the sole partner to the voice intrigued me — the sound of the saxophone itself could be haunting, soulful, and reminiscent of Klezmer music. The six poems that I chose have widely different imagery, allowing for a variety of musical styles.”
The concert will be livestreamed over a public link on the Oregon Center for the Arts YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/OregonCenterfortheArts. The event will take place on Friday, April 9 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.