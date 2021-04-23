ASHLAND — The Oregon Fringe Festival (OFF) will take place April 29 — May 1 both virtually and in person on the Southern Oregon University campus, according to a SOU news release.
OFF2021 will feature over 50 acts from over 40 different artists. From live virtual performances to artist lectures and workshops, an extensive virtual gallery, and outdoor art installations; viewers will have the opportunity to interact with a variety of creative works.
The Oregon Fringe Festival mission is to provide a boundary-breaking platform for free expression and to celebrate unconventional art and unconventional spaces. In addition to on-campus presentations, the festival will also be available online through www.oregonfringefestival.org.
The 2021 rendition of OFF will also include the work of multiple international artists. Scheduled to perform are Carlos Fernandez, A London-based actor and writer originally from Paraguay; Manisha Sondhi, the artistic director of the city Lighthouse Theatre Company; Teatro Patalò, a group of theatre artists based in Italy; GayInnocentHeartless Theatrics, a theatre company that is based across Oregon, California, and Great Britain; FMG Productions, an independent theatre company in Italy; and the British theatre tandem of Malena Pennycook and Evangeline Cullingworth.
The Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University serves as a creative catalyst for the mixture of students, educators, and artists from the state, the nation and the world. A complete list of performances and exhibitions, dates and times, descriptions, performance links, and more are available at https://oregonfringefestival.org/schedule.