ASHLAND — The Oregon Center for the Arts student galleries at The Center for Visual Arts on the campus of Southern Oregon University will show two student art exhibitions through April, according to a SOU news release.
Two exhibits will be featured through April 30, available to view from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week. “Art For Change” by art student Iveta Mulhall – a capstone exhibition — will be presented in the Thorndike Gallery; and “My Autopsy” by art student Bennett Muscato – a solo Exhibition – will be presented in the Myer Memorial Gallery. Both galleries are in the SOU Art Building on Siskiyou Blvd and Indiana Street.
“My art explores the duality between destruction caused by insatiable industrialization and sustainable ways of life where people live in harmony with nature,” said Mulhall of the ‘Art For Change’ exhibit.” I am striving to bring awareness to species that are becoming extinct due to harmful human activity, such as the bees and the Monarch butterflies. With small acts of defiance, like planting flowers, or big ones, like building sustainable communities, the goal of my work is to ignite a spark of inspiration.”
“My main goal in creating sculpture is to both explore and express a sensation/idea as deeply and accurately as possible,” said Muscato of the ‘My Autopsy’ exhibit. “This cluster of sculptures center around concepts of helplessness, control [or lack thereof], boundaries, freedom, and how all of these ideas interact. I hope that this exhibition will cause those viewing it to feel uncomfortable about their relationship with the pieces, creating an allegory to reflect my own experience of discomfort in many settings.”
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions the galleries are currently not open to the public indoors. Exhibitions are installed in gallery windows accessible for external viewing from morning until the lights turn off at 10 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required on the SOU campus; please respect these protocols for the safety of students and guests.