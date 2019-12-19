MEDFORD — Southern Oregon Public Television is changing its name to Southern Oregon PBS on Jan. 1, according to a news release.
This name change, accompanied by a rebrand, new website and launch of a fourth channel, is being implemented as part of a larger movement by PBS stations across the nation to more closely align with the national PBS brand. The new brand was created to be optimized across digital platforms and signals Southern Oregon PBS’s dedication to continue to serve the community in an increasingly digital world. As a part of the transition, SOPTV is also officially launching a fourth channel, PBS Kids.
“Our sole purpose is to provide this connect our community with the larger world in a way that is thoughtful and inclusive,” said Mark Stanislawski, president and CEO of SOPTV. “We have been working tirelessly to keep up with the changing media landscape so we can continue to serve the needs of this community.”
SOPTV was founded in 1965, when Oregon Educational Broadcasting (OEB) persuaded the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reassign channel 8 from Brookings to Medford. OEB intended to make channel 8 the third station in its television network, which at the time included KOAC-TV in Corvallis and KOAP-TV (now OPB) in Portland. However ongoing issues with several commercial applicants caused OEB to abandon the project, transferring the license to a company in Eugene.
After about 10 years, the owners of two commercial stations in the region, Bill Smullin of KTVM-TV (now KOBI) and Ray Johnson of KMED-TV (now KTVL) helped a new nonprofit organization, Southern Oregon Educational Company (SOEC) buy the channel 8 construction permit. They also pledged payments of $50,000 once the station signed on. Because of their help and commitment, Southern Oregon’s PBS station, KSYS (SOPTV’s call letters) went live on air Jan. 17, 1977. The network was able to expand to the Klamath Falls region in January 1989. SOPTV launched two other channels, World and Create, after the digital transition in 2007.
“Our history is really interesting, and way we were founded speaks to the community-minded focus we have. Everyone came together to offer our service because they saw how important it was and still is,” said Stanislawksi.
PBS recently marked its 50th anniversary. Following the creation of the Public Broadcasting Act (1967), the government-funded Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) was established, and in 1969 it founded the Public Broadcasting
Service as a successor to NET. The PBS network officially began broadcasting in 1970.
Southern Oregon PBS’s website will now be at www.sopbs.org. The new website is launching at the same time as the new name, Jan. 1. PBS Kids is to be broadcast on channel 8.4, and includes 24-hour educational children’s programming.