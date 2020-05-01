Klamath Film, a Klamath Falls-based nonprofit that promotes filmmaking in the Klamath Basin, will welcome established Hollywood writer, producer, director and actor Patrick Casey for a discussion about the movie industry during its Thursday, May 7 meeting.
Normally held on the first Thursday of each month at Waffle Hut Eatery, April’s meeting was cancelled due to COVID-19 lockdowns, therefore the organization is taking its meetings online via GoToMeeting for the foreseeable future.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, Klamath Film members and the public are invited to join a conference video call to discuss filmmaking and upcoming film events in the region, and a candid conversation with Casey about working in the film industry.
Casey, originally from Minnesota, moved to Los Angeles after college to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. After several short films in the early 2000s, Casey’s first success came in collaboration with National Lampoon as both a writer and actor for “National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze” (2003), followed by its sequel, “National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea” (2006).
His next major film was “Transylmania,” written by Casey, who also appeared as a supporting actor in the film. “Shotgun Wedding,” a 2013 comedy about a wedding-turned-murder spree, was Casey’s first of multiple collaborative writing projects with Josh Miller.
Casey delved into television animation as producer, writer, and voice actor for a short-lived but beloved series on Fox called “Golan the Insatiable” (2013-2015). Casey’s work in television continued as a producer, director and writer with a horror-themed Christmas mini-series on YouTube Red dubbed “12 Deadly Days” (2016). Casey would work on another horror series in 2019, “Into the Dark”, available on Hulu.
Casey and Miller would collaborate to develop the script for a film based on the iconic video game character Sonic the Hedgehog. Gaming was close to Casey’s heart, who had spent several years in Los Angeles working double-duty as a video game tester with Insomniac Games while developing his film career. Casey has also dabbled in stand-up comedy.
The resulting “Sonic the Hedgehog” film, originally slated for release in 2019, was delayed to February 2020 following public outcry over the computer graphic design of Sonic after initial trailers were released. Paramount Pictures spent millions to redesign the character, and many had predicted the film would be a box office bomb like many video game-themed films before it. Instead the film has grossed more than $300 million worldwide, despite its release being cut short in March after worldwide theater shutdowns – the most successful major motion picture based on a video game in history. The film stars Ben Schwartz, James Marsden and Jim Carrey.
Casey is the latest in an added feature to Klamath Film’s meetings in 2020, welcoming in various experts from the film industry for an open conversation about movies and filmmaking. Audience members are encouraged to come with questions in an open forum ask-me-anything style conversation, expected to last for about an hour.
In February Klamath Film held a video call with Klamath Falls native filmmaker, now a professor of film at USC, Skye Borgman. The March meeting welcomed Portland-based actress and filmmaker Anna Nicholas.
While intended for Klamath Film members, the public is encouraged to join the meeting for a fun conversation about behind-the-scenes Hollywood. To RSVP for the GoToMeeting video link email info@klamathfilm.org. For more information visit www.klamathfilm.org.