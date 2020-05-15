An effort by a Southern Oregon filmmaker will finally be unveiled Friday, May 15 with 10 short films making their debut with an online film festival exclusively for Southern Oregon creatives known as the “Social DisDance.”
Envisioned by Andy Herndon of Film Southern Oregon, a Medford-based film organization that supports filmmaking in the region, the concept behind the Social DisDance was to find positivity and a creative outlet for filmmakers when most if not all movie-making has been shutdown amid Covid-19 lockdowns. Announced in March, Neal encouraged filmmakers in Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lake County to create a short film while utilizing proper social distancing practices, though the content of the film didn’t necessarily need to be about coronavirus-related woes.
The guidelines announced were that each film should be five minutes or less, and contain stories that inspire, uplift, make us laugh, offer escape, or provide catharsis. The cast and crew needed to be already sheltering in place together or be collaborating remotely, scenes should only be filmed at home or in public spaces, and more than half of the film had to be comprised of original footage and shot after March 16.
“Our hope audiences will get a sense of reprieve and connectedness in the midst of these crazy times,” said Herndon.
Whether from amateur, professional, or first-timers making videos with a phone and an abundance of free time during lockdowns; videos trickled in trying to find positivity and inspiration through film during a difficult time. As added incentive, Film Southern Oregon is offering cash prizes in four categories: The Judges Award, Award for Achievement in Cinematography, The Audience Award, and a likely first for any film festival in history – The Award for Achievement in Social Distancing.
“The Submissions were a wide array of amazing talent from the first-time filmmaker who used their cell phone to the experienced filmmaker using professional gear,” said Herndon. “Lots of humor, especially related to our current situation in the world, along with some more serious and introspective pieces. Ultimately we have some amazing films from Southern Oregon filmmakers.”
A total of 10 submitted films were selected for the Social DisDance, each presented on the Film Southern Oregon Vimeo page starting Friday, May 15. It is there that audiences will have an impact on awards, as at the completion of watching each video ‘likes’ will be counted to determine the Audience Award. The award recipients will be announced on the Film Southern Facebook page on Friday, May 22 at 12 p.m.
“We really didn’t know what to expect when we decided to put on a festival but ultimately we wanted to give people in Southern Oregon a creative outlet during these trying times and also showcase some entertaining local films,” said Herndon. “When all is said in done I think we accomplished that.”
To view and vote for films in the Social DisDance visit https://vimeo.com/filmsouthernoregon.