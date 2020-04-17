For those stuck with an abundance of free time amidst coronavirus-related lockdowns and seeking a creative outlet, Ashland-based Film Southern Oregon has created an online short film festival now seeking submissions.
Dubbed the “Social Dis-DANCE,” the festival is welcoming short films of five minutes or less that can be of any theme, but are created utilizing social distancing best practices. Films can be animated, live-action, documentary, music video and more of any subject matter, but must be made after March 16, be at least 51% new footage if filmmakers are incorporating stock footage, and be five minutes or less in length.
Participants need not be professional filmmakers, any film from major productions to the most amateur of selfie-shot phone videos will be considered in the interest of encouraging creativity and filmmaking in strange times of stay-at-home survival.
The film festival is open to residents in Klamath, Jackson, Josephine, Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lake counties. Additionally, any students currently residing in one of those counties is also eligible to submit a film.
Subject matter does not need to be about social distancing, the Social Dis-DANCE will welcome films of any variety, however films should be created while conducting social distancing best practices both in front of and behind the camera. Films should be made at home, or in public places where proper social distancing is utilized. Films can be funny, poignant, offer catharsis, or otherwise entertain – the purpose is to provide creative outlets during a time when most if not all film production has been shutdown out of health concerns.
Various prizes tallying $100 each are being offered in different categories, including a likely first in the history of films – a prize offered for best use of social distancing in film. Other prizes include an award for best film as voted on by a jury panel, an audience award voted on by the public, and an achievement in unique cinematography award.
Films are submitted via the online service FilmFreeway, with a discount code available on www.filmsouthernoregon.org to allow free submissions.
Cast and crew of films must already be sheltering in place together or collaborate remotely thereby adhering to proper social distancing practices. Additionally, films that are deemed to be presenting medically inaccurate information won’t be accepted.
Films will be accepted online via FilmFreeway until May 3, with acceptance notifications sent out on May 10. The Social Dis-DANCE film festival will take place online on Sunday, May 17.
For more information about the Social Dis-DANCE Film Festival visit www.filmsouthernoregon.org or email info@filmsouthernoregon.org.