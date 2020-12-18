A livestream event with limited in-person ticket sales will carry on this Friday, Dec. 18, as the Rag Tag Children’s Choir performs at the Ross Ragland Theater at 6 p.m.
Culminating a youth arts camp, the Rag Tag Children’s Choir collects regional youth for a seasonal holiday concert. To accommodate interested crowds amidst limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions, a partnership with Klamath Film will broadcast the concert live for free via Facebook.
The Rag Tag Children’s Choir concert is an annual tradition affiliated with the Snowflake Festival – Oregon’s largest Christmas celebration encompassing typically an entire month of holiday community activities.
The concert performance is directed by Dani Harmon. Participation fluctuates each year for the school-age choir, with 11 participants this year scheduled to perform, according to the Ross Ragland Theater. The concert will feature a variety of holiday-themed music performances by grade-school children from across the Klamath Basin who have participated in the Ross Ragland Theater’s youth camps.
While COVID-19 restrictions currently disallow recreational facilities, youth initiatives are permitted under current Oregon mandates, allowing the concert to move forward at the Ross Ragland Theater with added safety protocols. All attendees must wear a face covering and are asked to wash hands frequently and not come if feeling any ill symptoms. Seats and rows will be spaced out in the 740-capacity theater to allow for separation of audience members.
Limited seating will be available for $10 each. Alternately, people may watch the concert live and free from the comfort of home through the Ross Ragland Theater Facebook page.
All participating children will be spaced out on stage on risers in order to maintain required social distancing under current Oregon safety protocols.
Other planned December events at The Ross Ragland Theater were postponed such as a screening of the original Star Wars Trilogy and a series of holiday films, as well as a filmed performance of ‘The Nutcracker.’
The Rag Tag Choir event is one of the few traditional annual Snowflake Festival events that are able to carry forward amidst the pandemic. Community favorites such as the Snowflake Parade and Snowflake Mile had to be canceled due to the pandemic. Not all Snowflake Festival activities have been canceled, however; the Ross Ragland welcomed Santa Claus for a special event on Dec. 6, and Santa continues to be available for kids and families at the Daily Bagel on Sunday, Dec. 20 from 2-5:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tickets for the Rag Tag Children’s Choir are available through the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-5483 (LIVE) during regular business hours or visit www.rrtheater.org for more information.
Additionally, the Ross Ragland Theater is now offering gift certificates for upcoming events. Gift certificates are available at www.rrtheater.org or contact the Ross Ragland Theater box office at 541-884-LIVE (5483).