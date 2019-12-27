“Small Art: Big Impression,” an invitational exhibit will be held by Klamath Art Association and Gallery starting with a public reception from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at 120 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.
On display from gallery members and non-members will be art, photography, crafts and sculpture, all from just small to miniature in size.
The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Jan. 26. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is always free.