Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Klamath Art Association

“Small Art: Big Impression,” an invitational exhibit will be held by Klamath Art Association and Gallery starting with a public reception from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.

 Submitted photo

“Small Art: Big Impression,” an invitational exhibit will be held by Klamath Art Association and Gallery starting with a public reception from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at 120 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.

On display from gallery members and non-members will be art, photography, crafts and sculpture, all from just small to miniature in size.

The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Jan. 26. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Admission is always free.

Tags